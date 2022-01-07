Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.87 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,578,000.

BURL opened at $268.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average is $300.87. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $234.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

