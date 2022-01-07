Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

