Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

