Summit Global Investments Takes $2.10 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 123,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.79.

NYSE:ALL opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

