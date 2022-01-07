Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $1.69 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

