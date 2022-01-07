Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $165.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $140.96 and a 1 year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

