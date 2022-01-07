Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $379,760. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKR opened at $22.25 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 202.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.50%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.