Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report $76.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.75 million and the highest is $76.28 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $41.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $263.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on HIMS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

NYSE HIMS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -10.61. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 833,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.