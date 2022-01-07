Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

