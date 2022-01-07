State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Chubb worth $97,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.19.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $194.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.51. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

