Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 54,551 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,456% compared to the average daily volume of 1,534 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 436,864 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 375,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 491.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 384,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 319,919 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

