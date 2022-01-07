Barclays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the average daily volume of 1,887 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

NYSE:BCS opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

