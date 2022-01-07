Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Qualtrics International also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of XM stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a PE ratio of -19.75. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

