Piper Sandler Comments on Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.42) for the year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

