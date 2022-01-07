RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $30.49 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,831,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,613,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,577,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

