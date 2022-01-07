iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $80.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

