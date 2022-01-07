Golar LNG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,835 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,028% compared to the average volume of 1,355 call options.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

