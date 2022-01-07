Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Regulus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,557% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

RGLS stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

