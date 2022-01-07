ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Maxim Group

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Maxim Group from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

