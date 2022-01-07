Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Raised to €88.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

