Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Down 0.5%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $16.08. 1,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

