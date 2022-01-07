EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EG Acquisition stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of EG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

