Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 4,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 134,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,901,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,900,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,221,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

