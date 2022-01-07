Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE PK opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.