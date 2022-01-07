Beaton Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sprague Resources worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $223,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Sprague Resources stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. The firm had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -42.54%.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

