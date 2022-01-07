Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys New Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

