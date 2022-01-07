Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Stake Trimmed by Mittleman Investment Management LLC

Mittleman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,135 shares during the quarter. Revlon accounts for about 41.2% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Revlon worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 87.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Revlon by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

