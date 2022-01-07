Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $400,000.

LMBS opened at $50.01 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

