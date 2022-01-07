Sovarnum Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 280,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

