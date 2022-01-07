Sovarnum Capital L.P. Takes $522,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

