Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $397.18 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.