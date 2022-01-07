FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $262.13 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

