Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

