Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,297 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $356.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.86 and a 200-day moving average of $332.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

