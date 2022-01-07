VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.10% of VBI Vaccines worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 730,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 394,063 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $563.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.87. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

