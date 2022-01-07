Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $337.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

