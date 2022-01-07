Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

BHB stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

