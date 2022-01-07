IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,567 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $816,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 493,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 16.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.