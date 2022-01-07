Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.76. 59,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 56,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

