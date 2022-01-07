Barclays Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $789.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $755.00 to $789.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $771.74.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $733.29 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $412.23 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $709.96 and a 200 day moving average of $639.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 209.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

