First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NYSE:FRC opened at $202.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.71. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

