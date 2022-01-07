Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stanley Black is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, a positive e-commerce trend and innovation efforts. Improvement in market conditions, along with the impacts of capacity investments and margin resiliency program, is likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. The MTD Holdings and Excel Industries buyouts are expected to contribute 50 cents to earnings per share in 2022. Its policy of rewarding shareholders works in its favor. However, in the past six months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It has been dealing with rising costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability going forward. A rise in debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations and hurt profitability. Labor, transit and commodity inflation are predicted to have created headwinds of $690 million in 2021.”

SWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.08.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $192.50 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average of $190.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

