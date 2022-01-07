Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 104,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 103,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.