Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 0.3%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.77. 2,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

