Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

