Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$87.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities restated an overweight rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$156.87.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$93.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.25. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

