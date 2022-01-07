Arjuna Capital Purchases Shares of 1,496 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $144.92 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

