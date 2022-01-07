NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock worth $3,713,095 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

