Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.64.

NYSE TRV opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.