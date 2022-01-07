Arjuna Capital Purchases 216 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL opened at $262.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.43 and a 200-day moving average of $241.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.91 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

